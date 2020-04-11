HOBART, IN - Dorothy J. Hostetler, age 87, of Hobart, formerly of Merrillville and Gary, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Survivors are sons: Joseph W. Hostetler (Tom Spanedda) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel D. (Susan) Hostetler of Newburgh, IN, Thomas A. (Carmen) Hostetler of Marlow, United Kingdom, Robert P. (Louise) Hostetler of Corona, CA; daughters: Nancy J. (John) Cross of Lakewood, OH, and Margie (Dave) Gough of Merrillville. Nine grandchildren: Anthony J. (DeAnna) Cross of Gangelt, Germany, Rebecca J. Cross of Charleston SC, Jennifer A. Cross of Lakewood, OH, Steven D. (Megan) Hostetler of Indianapolis, IN, Megan E. (Evan) Herbert of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel C. Hostetler of Marlow, UK, Michael D. (Rachel) Gough of Seattle, WA, Matthew J. Gough of Brandon, FL, and Jeffery V. (Heather) Gough of Indianapolis, IN. One great granddaughter, Lillian B. Cross of Gangelt, Germany. Brother, Donald (Kathy) Carlin of Glenview, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy is also survived by many treasured lifelong friends as well as her caregiver Margaret Kamuwanga.