Dorothy Jean Bertolacini

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was adored by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed simple pleasures in a complex world and had a calming presence among the more frenetic Italians that surrounded her. Her home was filled with warmth and peaceful refuge for all who entered. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents, Margaret and Clyde Thompson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Peter Bertolacini, and her brother-in-law, James Corbin. In addition to Ralph, Dorothy is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Bertolacini of Solsberry, Indiana, Joyce (Mark McDonald) Bertolacini of Austin, Texas, and Jim (Ann Sexton) Bertolacini of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Molly Bertolacini of Brooklyn, New York, and Julian Bertolacini of Madison, Wisconsin; sister Carol Corbin of Hanover, Michigan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Elmo and Betty Bertolacini of Smithfield, Rhode Island; as well as her nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, March 24th 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements are entrusted to FRIEDRICH-JONES FUNEARL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial contributions may be made to The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL 60532 or Literacy Volunteers of Illinois, 641 W. Lake St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60661. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.