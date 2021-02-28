Dorothy Jean Bertolacini

August 20, 1929 - Jan. 31, 2021
NAPERVILLE, IL - Dorothy J. Bertolacini, 91, of Naperville, Illinois passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021, at St. Patrick's Residence, where she had resided since May 2020. She was born on August 20, 1929, in Owosso, MI to Margaret and Clyde Thompson, and spent her early life in Michigan Center. On June 6, 1953, she married Ralph J. Bertolacini, who survives in Naperville. Dorothy and Ralph would have celebrated their 68th anniversary this year. Dorothy met Ralph at Michigan State University, while she was obtaining her degree in elementary education, and he was pursuing a graduate degree in chemistry. After graduating, she taught briefly in Galien, Michigan, and after their marriage, taught in Highland, Indiana, when Ralph began his employment with Standard Oil Company. In 1955, they settled in Chesterton, Indiana to raise their family, moving to Naperville, Illinois in 1980.
Throughout her life, Dorothy enjoyed gardening, antiquing, sewing, reading, and baking, especially her holiday pastries. She dedicated years of service to the Literacy Volunteers of America, tutoring students and doing advocacy work, and was a charter member of the Illinois Chapter. She played the piano and was an excellent oil painter, having completed portraits of several family members. She was interested in genealogy, and traced her own ancestry back to the 1600s, by researching public records available prior to the internet and without the benefit of a computer. Dorothy and Ralph took a number of memorable trips to Europe, and she enjoyed many years of summer visits with her grandchildren at the family property on Glen Lake in Michigan.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was adored by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed simple pleasures in a complex world and had a calming presence among the more frenetic Italians that surrounded her. Her home was filled with warmth and peaceful refuge for all who entered. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents, Margaret and Clyde Thompson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Peter Bertolacini, and her brother-in-law, James Corbin. In addition to Ralph, Dorothy is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Bertolacini of Solsberry, Indiana, Joyce (Mark McDonald) Bertolacini of Austin, Texas, and Jim (Ann Sexton) Bertolacini of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Molly Bertolacini of Brooklyn, New York, and Julian Bertolacini of Madison, Wisconsin; sister Carol Corbin of Hanover, Michigan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Elmo and Betty Bertolacini of Smithfield, Rhode Island; as well as her nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, March 24th 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements are entrusted to FRIEDRICH-JONES FUNEARL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial contributions may be made to The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL 60532 or Literacy Volunteers of Illinois, 641 W. Lake St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60661. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.