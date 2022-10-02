Nov. 22, 1923 - Sep. 27, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Jean Smitley passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in her home on September 27, 2022. Dorothy was born on November 22, 1923 in Hammond, IN to Samuel and Catherine Jackson. She had two brothers: James and Robert.

She attended Catholic Central High School (now Bishop Noll) and then took a secretarial course in Chicago, IL. Upon receiving her certificate, she was employed at Standard Oil in Hammond in the personnel department. In February 1954, she married the love of her life, Roger Patrick Smitley, when he was decommissioned from his role as the ship's physician on the USS Toledo during the Korean War. Dorothy and Roger made their home in Philadelphia, PA while Roger finished his Naval service, and then in Rockville, MD. They moved back to the Calumet Region when Roger was offered a partnership in the Jones Clinic in Munster. While Roger built his practice in Internal Medicine, Dorothy created a home for him to come to, and where they could raise the large family both wanted.

Dorothy was an avid bridge player, and her bridge club played from the early 1940s until just a few years ago. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church, the Carmelite Guild of Hammond, Briar Ridge Country Club, and River Forest Village of Punta Gorda, FL. She was a supportive, loyal, and true friend to many. She was thrilled to have seen her beloved Cubbies finally win the World Series in 2016, after so many years of heartbreak.

Roger and Dorothy had seven children, and nothing brought them greater joy than raising them, then watching them become adults living their own lives. Her adored children are: Kathleen, Thomas, Robert (Laurie), Michael (Laura), Patrick, Mark (Melissa), and Timothy (Dotty). She and Roger were never happier than when the family would gather and fill their house with love, warmth, laughter, games, and a whole lot of talking loudly (usually all at the same time).

After Roger retired, they split their time between their homes in Munster and Punta Gorda, FL, along with traveling domestically and abroad, and visiting their children. It was in retirement that Dorothy learned to play golf, and she often said, "I'm not good but I enjoy it!" She must've been better than she thought, because whenever she played a scramble, "all the guys lined up to play with me" because her putting was always spot on.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brothers, her sister-in-law Marilyn, her brother-in-law Tom, and many friends. She is survived by all her children and their spouses, her grandchildren: Jacob, Daniel (Carolina), Keegan, Sarah (John), Veronica (Emmanuel), and Ian: ten great-grandchildren (with another great-grandson on the way in November); her cousin Joan Brew; and sister-in-law Carol McCain; goddaughter Diane Williams; godson John Parchem, as well as a very large number of extended family members of nieces, nephews, and cousins-somehow-removed. She loved every one of them and enjoyed catching up whenever they called or stopped by.

In her last years, Dorothy was grateful for the affectionate support of her caregivers, especially the late Barb Ostrowski, Roxana Epps, and Veronica Romero, each of whom allowed her to live in her own home with independence and comfort. Dorothy loved deeply and well, and she will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation or to Providence Hospice.