Dorothy June Simmons (nee Grimes)

CROWN POINT, IN — Dorothy June Simmons (nee Grimes), 93, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Mark (Sarah) Simmons, of Valparaiso, and Steven (Tracy) Simmons, of Cedar Lake; three grandchildren; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Dellinger of Bossier City, LA; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harry C. Simmons Jr.; parents, Clarence and Bertha Grimes; and sisters, Mary Jane (the late Larkin) Dellinger and Helen (the late Ralph) Loughman.

Dorothy was a RN at Saint Mary Medical Center for nearly 30 years, taking care of the newborns, until she retired in 1985. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. Dorothy enjoyed going to antique shops and flea markets — turning her house into a museum with just about everything she liked.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 7, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dorothy's name to Wittenberg Village Retirement Community, 1150 E. Luther Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307. Visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.