HEBRON, IN - Dorothy Kubiak (nee Mizerak) of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Dorothy is survived by three children: Anne Marie (Jeff) Patz, Joe (Lori) Kubiak and Joyce (John Gerlach) Coatsolonia; and grandchildren: Michael (Heather), John, Jay, Ryan, Matthew, Luke, Holly (Phillip), Sydney, Hannah and Dominic. She was preceded death by her husband: Joseph Kubiak; children: Johnny and Donna; parents: John and Mary Mizerak; and sister: Irene Vaclavik. Dorothy enjoyed being with her family and traveling with her husband, Joe. Dorothy's grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. Memorial donations may be given to: St. Helen's Catholic Church. To view directions and sign Dorothy's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 996-2821.