HIGHLAND, IN — A celebration of life for Dorothy L. Andrews (nee LaSota) age 86, of Highland, IN, who passed away due to complications of COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:30PM. Rev. Erika D. Brooks will be officiating. Family and friends may gather from 12PM to 2:30PM prior to beginning of the service for Dorothy at KUPIER FUNURAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.