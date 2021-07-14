Dorothy L. Andrews (nee LaSota)
HIGHLAND, IN — A celebration of life for Dorothy L. Andrews (nee LaSota) age 86, of Highland, IN, who passed away due to complications of COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:30PM. Rev. Erika D. Brooks will be officiating. Family and friends may gather from 12PM to 2:30PM prior to beginning of the service for Dorothy at KUPIER FUNURAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Hammon; her two sons: James (Theresa) Andrews, Michael (Maria Janik) Andrews; seven grandchildren: Jessica Branik, Jason Branik, Megan (Bart) Amburn, Patrick Andrews, Matthew Andrews, Nathan Janik, Joshua Janik; three great-grandchildren: Anthony (Trinity) Ramirez, Jordan Branik, Ameila Ann Amburn; two sisters, Lillian Young and Jane LaSota. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Andrews.
