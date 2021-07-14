 Skip to main content
HIGHLAND, IN — A celebration of life for Dorothy L. Andrews (nee LaSota) age 86, of Highland, IN, who passed away due to complications of COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:30PM. Rev. Erika D. Brooks will be officiating. Family and friends may gather from 12PM to 2:30PM prior to beginning of the service for Dorothy at KUPIER FUNURAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Hammon; her two sons: James (Theresa) Andrews, Michael (Maria Janik) Andrews; seven grandchildren: Jessica Branik, Jason Branik, Megan (Bart) Amburn, Patrick Andrews, Matthew Andrews, Nathan Janik, Joshua Janik; three great-grandchildren: Anthony (Trinity) Ramirez, Jordan Branik, Ameila Ann Amburn; two sisters, Lillian Young and Jane LaSota. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Andrews.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Andrews family.

