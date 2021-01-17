May 14, 1934 - Jan. 12, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Dorothy L. Andrews, (nee LaSota) age 86, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 to join her beloved husband, Charles Andrews, in the heavenly realm. Dorothy was born May 14, 1934 to the late Peter and Anastasia (Nowakaski) LaSota in Calumet City, IL. She married Charles in 1956 and together they raised their family in the Hessville section of Hammond, IN. Their retirement years were spent in Highland, IN where they hosted many memorable holiday dinners.

Dorothy loved to shop and go yard sailing. She was always happy to find a bargain. She enjoyed spending time with family and long conversations on the phone with her sister, Jane. She will be greatly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Hammon; her two sons: James (Theresa) Andrews, Michael (Maria Janik) Andrews; seven grandchildren: Jessica Branik, Jason Branik, Megan (Bart) Amburn, Patrick Andrews, Matthew Andrews, Nathan Janik, Joshua Janik; three great-grandchildren: Anthony (Trinity) Ramirez, Jordan Branik, Ameila Ann Amburn; two sisters: Lillian Young and Jane LaSota. Dorothy truly loved them all.