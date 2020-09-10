× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton)

HOBART, IN — Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton), 102, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Wheeler, IN, to the late Dan and Clara Haxton. On June 8, 1940, Dorothy married Melvin F. Gutzler, who preceded her in death. She retired from the Portage Township Schools where she had worked as a teacher and reading consultant. Dorothy was a longtime faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, a member of Mother's Circle, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the International Reading Association and the Porter County Retired Teacher's Association. Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, playing pinochle and being with her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan) Gutzler, of Bradenton, FL, and Mark (Donna) Gutzler, of Rockford, IL; a brother, Daniel (Ruth) Haxton, of Bloomington, IN; six grandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Chapas.

Memorial donations in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Trinity Lutheran School Library or the Trinity Lutheran Church Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Funeral services are Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342, with the Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation is just prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the church and social distancing will be encouraged. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements, (219) 942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.