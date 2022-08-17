Nov. 10, 1929 - Aug. 14, 2022
HOBART, IN - Dorothy L. Hasza, of Hobart, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2022. Dorothy was born on November 10, 1929, in Pennsylvania, to Michael Stanik and Anna (nee Lucas) Stanik.
In November of 1950, Dorothy married Louis Hasza, who preceded her in death. They were both longtime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. Dorothy had a love of traveling and camping with Louis and their children, all through the United States, exploring the national parks. Dorothy could always be found reading in her Lazy Boy chair with an Agatha Christie or James Patterson novel in hand, with a stack of her next mystery read next to her. She enjoyed chasing her many grandchildren away from her beloved cat Sammy.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband-Louis; son-Gary Hasza; siblings-Ed, Bob, Andrew, Lenore.
She is survived by her children-Mark Hasza of Portage, Paula (Garry) Erny of Hobart and Karen (Faleh) Atassi of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Alan (Sandy) Batton, Tammy (Juan) Bravo, Craig (Laura) Erny, Rachel (Curtis) Goings, Sarah Atassi, Adam Atassi, Omar Atassi, Diana Atassi, and Hannah Atassi; great grandchildren: Jack and Ian Batton, Lola Bravo, Logan and Hazel Erny, Case and Molly Goings, and Adam Herron.
Memorial visitation for Dorothy will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Marc Cram officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com