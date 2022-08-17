Dorothy L. Hasza

In November of 1950, Dorothy married Louis Hasza, who preceded her in death. They were both longtime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. Dorothy had a love of traveling and camping with Louis and their children, all through the United States, exploring the national parks. Dorothy could always be found reading in her Lazy Boy chair with an Agatha Christie or James Patterson novel in hand, with a stack of her next mystery read next to her. She enjoyed chasing her many grandchildren away from her beloved cat Sammy.