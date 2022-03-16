May 2, 1923 - March 12, 2022

MERRIVILLE, IN - Dorothy L. Hufford (Broviak), Merrillville, IN. Dorothy Hufford just 50 days before her 99th birthday passed away at home with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Hammond, IN on May 2, 1923, to Al and Anne Broviak. She graduated from Catholic Central in 1941. She is survived by her two daughters: Holly (George) Jones and Becky (Phil) Vechey; her daughter-in-law Sandy (Terry) Hufford; her grandchildren: Scott (Beth) Hufford, Jennifer Goshen, Jackie Gentry, Jessica (Jeff) Niebel, Bob Jones, Colleen (Justin) Newell, Eric (Jessica) Vechey, Bridgett Vechey, (Shane Premo). Dorothy had 12 great-grandchildren who she adored. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Albert (Bob) Hufford; two sons: Terry and Guy Hufford, her siblings: Jim Broviak, Alice Sternberg, Larry Broviak. We would like to say a special thank you to her niece, Andrea, for the personalrofessional care she provided to Aunt Dorothy. In addition, we would like to acknowledge her Hospice Nurse and Aid Lesley and Brittney, their kindness and respect was amazing.

Dorothy became a single parent at the age of 43. During this time, she had several jobs including the Hammond Clinic, Med-Inn, and Wildwood Manor Nursing Home to mention a few, always caring for others. During her entire life, Dorothy never did an unkind thing toward anyone and everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her left a better person just for knowing her. Her religion and family were everything to her.

Visitation will be at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass following immediately at 10:00 a.m. Our wonderful friend, Fr. Tony Janik officiating. Please, in lieu of flowers, it was Dorothy's sincere wish that a donation be made to The Memorial Fund for Education in her son's name, Terry Hufford C/O PCCF 1401 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383 http:/www.pccf.gives/terryhuffordmemorial

