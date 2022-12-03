GARY, IN - Dorothy L. Madej (nee Hoblitzel), age 76, of Gary, passed away December 1, 2022. She graduated from Wirt High School, Class of 1964. Dorothy worked as a time clerk for over 20 years at Nipsco. Upon retiring she attained a master gardening degree from IUN. She will be greatly missed.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Madej. She is survived by her children Leeanne (Brad) Cramer, Mary (Joel) Rivas, Dan (Tina) Madej; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother Richard Hoblitzel.

Visitation for Dorothy will be Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com