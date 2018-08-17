CHESTERTON, IN - Dorothy L. Novak Kuehl, age 90, of Chesterton, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018. She was born on October 21, 1927 in Chicago. She is survived by her husband, Edward of 70 years with whom she attended Grade & High Schools. Also surviving are three sons, David (Kathy) of Streamwood, IL, Dean (Carrie) of Pembroke, KY, and Raymond (Patti) of Chesterton; granddaughters: Jessica (Peter) Matthys of Chesterton, Callie Kuehl of Chesterton, and Edie Kuehl of Pembroke, KY; great granddaughter, Kinsley Matthys of Chesterton; and sister Harriet (late Bob Carver) of San Mateo, CA.
Preceded in death by father, Harry Novak and mother, Mary (nee Hemzacek); sisters: Marian Pierce and Mildred Oberg; brothers-in-law: James Pierce, Robert Carver, Roger Oberg, Warren Kuehl, and Fred Woelfel; and sisters-in-law: Elaine Barrett, Vivian Woelfel and Marilyn Kuehl.
Dorothy was a member of the Valparaiso C.C. Women's golf league. She was a Volunteer at Gary Methodist Hospital as well as Porter Memorial Hospital. She was a member of The Chesterton Jr. Women's Club serving as president when they started the first YMCA at the old Thomas School. She was a longtime member of the Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority and was instrumental in the establishment of the Porter County VNA. Dorothy was an avid quilter and donated many of her quilts to various charitable organizations in Chesterton.
Dorothy has willed her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine.
A special thank you to all the wonderful people at Porter Regional Hospital, Symphony Rehab of Chesterton, and Dunes Hospice.
Dorothy's family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.