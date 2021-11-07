LANSING, IL - Dorothy Lalich (nee Babich) of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021 at age 91. She was the beloved wife of the late George "Jokie" Lalich for 58 years. Loving mother to sons Bob (Cathy) and Mike Lalich. Dearest Baba to Julia and Ava, and Alissa and Bobby. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Mary Babich and brothers Nick (late Betty) and Joseph Babich. She is survived by her sister-in-law Diane Babich as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and kumovi.