LANSING, IL - Dorothy Lalich (nee Babich) of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021 at age 91. She was the beloved wife of the late George "Jokie" Lalich for 58 years. Loving mother to sons Bob (Cathy) and Mike Lalich. Dearest Baba to Julia and Ava, and Alissa and Bobby. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Mary Babich and brothers Nick (late Betty) and Joseph Babich. She is survived by her sister-in-law Diane Babich as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and kumovi.
Dorothy was a teacher's aide for Chicago Public Schools, and in retirement worked many years at L & M Jewelers in Lansing. A lifelong parishioner of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, she was a member of Sloboda Choir, Knjeginja Zorka Kolo and the Seniors Social Club. Due to Covid-19 precautions a private funeral service was held on October 16, 2021 at the church, with interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. A celebration of Dorothy's life with family and friends will be held at a later date.