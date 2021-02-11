March 11, 1934 - Feb. 10, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dorothy Lea Stevens, age 86, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Dorothy was born March 11, 1934 to Violet and Ross Kraus.

Dorothy worked at Jewel Food Store and after many years of service she retired as a Front End Manager. Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed baking and cooking. Everyone looked forward to her candy at Christmas time. She was a faithful member of HopeSpring Church Griffith, IN.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Violet Kraus; brothers: Arden and David Kraus; sister Ruth Morrow; grandson Matthew Styx, and great granddaughter Brianna Petrovic.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters: Judy (Philip) Sprey of Carthage, TX; Linda (Steven) Heston; Tammy (David) Styx; son Mark (Dawn) Stevens; and brother Mike Kraus; grandchildren: Jerry (Alfina) Chandler, Carie (Kyle) Harris, Steve (Catrina) Heston, Ashley (Devin) Heston, John Heston, Jacob (Emily) Styx and Benjamin (Ashley) Styx; 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

A visitation for Dorothy will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM and funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn and Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Stevens family.