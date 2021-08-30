March 20, 1924 - Aug. 27, 2021
LANSING, IL - Dorothy Louise Nickells, age 97, of Lansing, Illinois passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Dorothy was born March 20, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Dorothy moved to Illinois at the age of 21, with her husband Michael Nickells, and began a family of three children. She was a Retail Sales Representative at Rosalee's Clothing Store, in River Oaks Mall for 27 years. During this time she made many friends. Dorothy was a long-term member of the Lansing Sportsman Club, and enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing many cultures. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Thomas (Christine) Nickells of Schererville, Indiana; her daughter, Patti (George) Smolar of Saint John, Indiana; and her son, Michael Nickells of Saint Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren: Michael Nickells, Jessey Nickells, Abbey (Steve) Zgliniec, Alison Nickells, Kevin (Gina) Smolar, and Katie Smolar; her great-grandchildren: Amanda, Zachary, Evelyn, Nick, Hank and Baby Smolar due November 2021.
A private service for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home.
Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to William J. Riley - Hospice of Calumet, 511 Otis Bowen Drive, Munster, Indiana 46321 US.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Nickells family.