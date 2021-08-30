Dorothy Louise Nickells

Dorothy moved to Illinois at the age of 21, with her husband Michael Nickells, and began a family of three children. She was a Retail Sales Representative at Rosalee's Clothing Store, in River Oaks Mall for 27 years. During this time she made many friends. Dorothy was a long-term member of the Lansing Sportsman Club, and enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing many cultures. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.