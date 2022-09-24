HIGHLAND, IN - Dorothy M. Bertagnolli (nee Bahn), 96, of Highland, IN, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. Her motto in life was "Faith, Family and Friends". Beloved wife of the late Bruno Bertagnolli. Loving Mother of: Mark (Mary) Bertagnolli, Linda (Terry) Williams and Deborah (Larry) Bryan; Proud Grandmother of: Anthony (Susanne) Williams and Katherine (Joseph) Rottman; and the two great-joys of her life, Great-Grandsons: Joseph and William Rottman.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Gertrude Bahn; Sisters: Ruth Owen and Pat Goehe; Brothers: Joseph Bahn and Gene Bahn.

She attended Webster College in St. Louis, taught at St. Mary's in Griffith and then assisted Dr. Joseph Siekierski. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.Brightfocus.org

