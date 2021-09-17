Dorothy M. Chovan (nee Maglish)

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Dorothy Chovan was born on September 22, 1938 to Mike and Dorothy (Laskach) Maglish. Born and raised in East Chicago, she spent the majority of her life in Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1956. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Croatian Catholic Union. An avid bowler, Dorothy enjoyed participating in the CCU's Bowling Tournaments. She loved singing and dancing. Dorothy had a lovely singing voice and had sung for many weddings. She enjoyed following Chicago sports teams, reading and was a huge animal lover. She cherished family gatherings, hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, relishing good conversation and banter. She had a big heart and was a very giving person. Her life's work was for her family. Devoted to her family, Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.