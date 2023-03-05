Dorothy M. Della Rocco, 96 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends on Monday, February 27, 2023. In her final days, Dorothy was celebrated, sang to, and surrounded with love. Just as she did with the rest of her life, she went out on her own terms. Her wish was to turn 96 years old and pass away. Wish granted.

Dorothy was born February 25, 1927, in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph Heilman and Louise Poskin. She made her career as a Sales Clerk in the retail industry for many years. Dorothy was a member of the Hessville Woman's Club and Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) at St. Catherine of Siena in Hessville. She stayed busy as a Girl Scout Leader and member of her bowling league. You could often find Dorothy scoping out garage sales and turning trash to treasure whilst dumpster diving. She found great joy in spending time with her family, listening to Dean Martin sing her favorite song, "You're Nobody ’Til Somebody Loves You," and indulging in her nightly shot of vodka. Dorothy was one tough cookie, who will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and the good times she brought with her everywhere she went. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on in the lives she touched while she was here.