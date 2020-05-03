Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Sue James, Jacqueline Marie Siebenthal, Timothy Roger (Sue) James and Lisa (Derek) Kaat; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger James in 2016; parents: Arnold and Vergie Goetter; and brother, Melvin Goetter.

Dorothy was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, Volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital for 20 years and was an avid bridge player. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements were handled by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

