Aug. 21, 1928 - June 1, 2022

VALPARAISO - Dorothy M. Miller passed away comfortably at her home on June 1, 2022. Born on August 21, 1928 in Detroit, MI to the late Wesley E. and Frances M. Hopp.

Dorothy was a graduate of Dominican High School in Detroit and active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

Survived by children: Greg (Marilyn) Miller, Mark (Merry) Miller, Dennis Miller, Diane (Dave Crume) Miller; grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Miller, Kari (Jed) Mitchell, Kevin (Christine) Miller, Kelley (Jasna) Miller, Molly (John) Payne, Brandon (Maureen) Miller, Cory Miller, Dr. Sean (Megan) Calloway; nephew, Thomas Hopp Lubinski.

Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, James E. Miller; granddaughter, Krista N. Calloway; parents; brothers: Wesley W. Hopp, Robert G. Hopp; sister-in-law, Eileen M. Hopp-Lubinski.

Visitation with the family will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Entombment, Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum, Valparaiso IN.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Paul Catholic Church or VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.