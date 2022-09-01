MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy M. Pietrzak (nee Hauter), 87 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth (Sally), Gary (Deborah), James (Cara) and Raymond Pietrzak; grandchildren: Joseph, Emily, Kendall, Sara, Maya, Devan and Jake; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Raymond; parents: Andrew and Lena Hauter; brothers: Robert and John Hauter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Dorothy was a longtime surgical nurse at St. Margaret Hospital as well as other local hospitals. She was a Lector at St. Maria Goretti Church. Dorothy was a member of the Chicago Bulls Swingin' Seniors Dance Troop and the St. Jude's Players Group. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net