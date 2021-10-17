Dorothy M. Potucek

Dorothy Potucek was born on April 15, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1946. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in music from Ball State University and had taught music in central Indiana schools. She went on to study elementary education at Indiana University, South Bend and taught in South Bend and Hammond Schools. She received her Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling, becoming a counselor at Spohn Middle School, Hammond, where she ended her education career. Keeping her interest in music, she was a founding member of Sigma Alpha Iota NW Indiana Chapter. An active member of the St. Paul EV. Lutheran Church, Whiting, where she directed the church choir for many years and played in several local bands. An environmentalist before her time, Dorothy joined the Save the Dunes Council in the early '60s. She met many knowledgeable, dedicated and determined people working toward saving the remaining Dunes Country and establishing a National Lakeshore. For her work on the council, she was the recipient of the Paul H. Douglas Memorial Award. Dorothy learned to downhill ski and really enjoyed many ski trips out west and up north. She passed on the love of the sport to her family with now four generations of Potucek skiers. Summertime was travel time for Dorothy and her sister, Ann. They visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canadian Provinces, with many overseas trips. Devoted to her family, Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul EV. Lutheran Church, Whiting, or to the Alzheimer's Assoc. would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400