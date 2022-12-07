GRIFFITH, IN - Dorothy M. Setmayer, age 82, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond; sons, Scott (Jennifer) Reed and Mark (Kathy) Reed; precious grandchildren: Spencer Reed, Dustin (Jen) Reed, and Alesha (Riley) Kutzli. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Parat; and brothers, Richard and Ronald Parat.

Dorothy graduated from Lowell High School and volunteered at Dyer Hospital for many years as a patient representative. Dorothy suffered from Alzheimer's for many years. Thanks to the staff of CASA Nursing Home who cared for Dorothy wonderfully. Funeral services will be private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.solanpruzinfunerahome.com