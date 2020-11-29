Dorothy M. Yetsko

Dolores A. Hegyi

HOBART, IN - Dorothy M. Yetsko (nee Moore), age 82, of Hobart, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 and within hours her identical twin sister Dolores A. Hegyi (nee Moore), age 82, of Hobart, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by son: Mark (Nancy) Yetsko. Dolores is survived by daughter: Joli Jusko and grandson: Dakota Papka. They are both survived by sisters: Naomi (Ray) Rakowski and Norma Brantner (Jack Perry); and numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph L. Hegyi, Jr. Both were preceded in death by their sister: Judy Hubbell.

They were graduates of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1957. They were inseparable their entire lives and it is truly fitting that they came into the world together and left together. One was rarely seen without the other. They will be cherished, loved, and fondly remembered by all who knew them.

It was Dorothy and Dolores's wishes to not have any formal services. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE. A celebration of their lives will be determined at a later date.

