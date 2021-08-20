EAST CHICAGO, IN — Dorothy Mae (Hicks) Walker of East Chicago, IN passed away on August 9, 2021.

She was an educator in the East Chicago public school system for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge W. Henry Walker.

She is survived by son, Sidney Walker and daughter, Sybyl Walker and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday August 23, 2021 at HINTON AND WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME directly at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, Indiana.