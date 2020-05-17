× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy Mae Teer (nee Saager), age 92, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John Saager and Marie (nee Shultz) Saager; her husband, Percy Lee Teer; her daughter: Debbie (nee Teer) White; and two brothers: Harold and Donald Saager.

She is survived by two sons: Larry (Esther) Teer and Ronald (Leslie) Teer; son-in-law: George White; grandchildren: John (Alesia) Teer, Jeff Teer, Jesse (Lauren) Teer, Adam Teer, Drew (Meg) Teer, Jason White, and Robin (nee White) Devries; great-grandchildren: Faith, Ava, Braxton, Nathaniel, and Catherine; brother: Richard (Carol) Saager; sister: Marilyn (Chuck) Koehlert; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy spent her life caring for others, first as a nurse at Colonial Nursing Home, where she worked until retirement, then as a companion caregiver at St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point where she attended regularly, often enjoying brunch with friends following services. An avid believer, she had unwavering faith in God that her family admired.