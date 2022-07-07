June 29, 1926 - July 2, 2022

HAMMOND - Dorothy Marie Martin (nee Anderson), age 96, of Hammond passed away peacefully at Cedarhurst of Dyer on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

She is survived by her nieces: Sharon Morrison, Kay (Mike) Hansen, and Nancy (Hans) Teunissen; nephew, John Mark (Linda) Anderson; three daughters by marriage: Gayle Sfura, Janice (Steve) Smith, Diane (Tim) Parker; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine great-nieces and nephews; five great-great-nieces; numerous friends.

Preceded in death by her parents: John and Beda Anderson; husbands: Bernie Miller and Donald Martin; brother, John (Jane) Anderson; and great-nephew, Daniel Morrison.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral service will be held at Bocken Funeral Home, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James A Thomson officiating. Private cremation to follow.

Dorothy was a lifetime resident of Hammond. She was a longtime faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and the annual Madrigal. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and serving in the Gideon ministry alongside of her husband. She also just loved spending time at her home in Bloomington and she had a deep love for animals. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorials to the Humane Society would be appreciated, 421-45th Street, Munster, IN 46321 or (www.humaneindiana.org).

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.