Dorothy Marie Seaman Henke Gillespie

She served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps from 1943 to 1946, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant, ANC. Dorothy was a surgical nurse at Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, IL, a director of pediatric nursing at St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago, and head nurse at Munster Med Inn in the mid-1970s. In 1961, she started a school nursing program at St. Thomas More in Munster, serving on their school board in 1965. In keeping with her civic mindedness, she was director of health and welfare and civil defense for the Town of Munster in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Her work as a nurse in the newly forming hospice movement in the Calumet area from 1981 to 1987 was a perfect outlet for her compassion and advocacy for the dignity of her patients. A survivor herself, Dorothy became an Open-Door support group coordinator for Y-Me National Breast Cancer through Munster Community Hospital from 1990 until 2012.