 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Massena

  • 0
Dorothy Massena

HOBART, IN - Dorothy Massena, age 95, of Hobart passed away October 10, 2022. She was a graduate of Fair Haven High School in New Jersey. Dorothy owned Victor's Photography for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Massena. Dorothy is survived by her son, Randal Massena; grandchildren: Allen R. (Misty) Massena and Joella L. (Joe) Depra; five great-grandchildren; sister, Madeline Kayes.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts