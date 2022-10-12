HOBART, IN - Dorothy Massena, age 95, of Hobart passed away October 10, 2022. She was a graduate of Fair Haven High School in New Jersey. Dorothy owned Victor's Photography for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Massena. Dorothy is survived by her son, Randal Massena; grandchildren: Allen R. (Misty) Massena and Joella L. (Joe) Depra; five great-grandchildren; sister, Madeline Kayes.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.