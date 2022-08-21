Dorothy May Kohne (nee Anderson)

Jan. 20, 1930 - Aug. 13, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Dorothy May Kohne (nee Anderson), age 92, of Hebron, IN formerly of Duluth, MN, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Demotte, IN.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons: Marty (Colleen) Kohne of North Branch, MN, and Peter (Janice) Kohne of Rensselaer, IN; brother, David J. Anderson of Duluth, MN; sister, Kathleen (Verlin) Hoffman of Juneau, AK; step granddaughter, Jennifer (Lupe) Rodriguez; step great-grandchildren: Forrest and Elena; and special friend, Peg Shaffer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leroy Kohne; her parents: Martin and Sally (nee Soukkala) Anderson; daughter, Diane Kohne Schuster; sister, Sally Olson; and brother, Martin Anderson.

Dorothy graduated from Denfeld High School in 1947 and attended U.M.D. On June 17, 1950, she married LeRoy M.E. Kohne. She was a member of Elim Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church in Duluth.

In 1973 she moved to Hebron, IN when her husband was transferred to U.S. Steel in Gary, IN. Dorothy was a charter member of St. Michael EV. Lutheran Church in Hebron. Mom was raised in the Lutheran Church and throughout the years was active in Ladies Aid, Alter Society, Quilters, Bible Study, and the Funeral Committee. Her strong faith and moral ethics was a strong influence on us.

Dorothy was a strong advocate of education. Thank you, Mom!

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Brett Satkowski officiating.

Inurnment will be at Oneota Cemetery in Duluth, MN at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Call-A-Ride in Hebron, IN.

Visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.