Dorothy Mayfield (nee Drezynek)
December 4, 1930 — April 25, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Dorothy Mayfield, 90, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Mimi (Robert) Jakubczyk, Melanie (James) Wojno, Wes Mayfield (Nikki Black) and Dale (Marge) Nye; beloved grandchildren: Bret (April) Rindoks, Susie (Matt) Light, Jason (Rayelle) Wojno, John (Sharla) Wojno, Jaclyn Wojno, David, Kathy (John) Dixon and Jim; and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Wesley L. Mayfield; parents, John and Ann Drezynek (nee Jaracz); son, Edwin Nye; and granddaughter Lisa.
Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and a part of the 49ers Club. She was also a member of the Red Hats, Rosary Sodality, American Legion Auxiliary 330 and a past member of the Polish Woman's Alliance. Dorothy worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years and also worked for Calumet National Bank. She was an artist extraordinaire and will be remembered for her absolutely amazing sense of humor.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 30, 2021, directly at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN 46324, with Father Stanley Dominick officiating. Dorothy will lie-in-state from 9:30 AM until time of service. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Legion would be appreciated.