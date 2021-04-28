Dorothy Mayfield (nee Drezynek)

December 4, 1930 — April 25, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Dorothy Mayfield, 90, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Mimi (Robert) Jakubczyk, Melanie (James) Wojno, Wes Mayfield (Nikki Black) and Dale (Marge) Nye; beloved grandchildren: Bret (April) Rindoks, Susie (Matt) Light, Jason (Rayelle) Wojno, John (Sharla) Wojno, Jaclyn Wojno, David, Kathy (John) Dixon and Jim; and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Wesley L. Mayfield; parents, John and Ann Drezynek (nee Jaracz); son, Edwin Nye; and granddaughter Lisa.

Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and a part of the 49ers Club. She was also a member of the Red Hats, Rosary Sodality, American Legion Auxiliary 330 and a past member of the Polish Woman's Alliance. Dorothy worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years and also worked for Calumet National Bank. She was an artist extraordinaire and will be remembered for her absolutely amazing sense of humor.