Dorothy McPherson

Aug. 5, 1933 — Jan. 15, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Dorothy McPherson, 87, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021. She was born on August 5, 1933, in East Chicago, IN, to Evan and Anna (Skopelja) Bulatovich, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Jewell (Aaron), of Raleigh NC, Dean McPherson (Rose), of Miller Beach, IN, and Dee Anna McPherson, of Mill Valley, CA; and by her grandchildren: Kristina McPherson, of Chicago IL, Michael McPherson, of Valparaiso, IN, Jordan Jewell, of Raleigh, NC, Anna Jewell (Matt), of Raleigh, NC, Jacob Jewell (Graziella), of Raleigh, NC, and Alex La Monica, of Mill Valley, CA.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff McPherson, in 2018; her grandson, Dean Jr., in 2011; and by her two brothers.

Dorothy loved having fun with family and friends. She loved gardening, the beach, sunsets, sports, and faithfully read her Bible and prayed for us.

There will be a celebration of Dorothy's life later this summer.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.