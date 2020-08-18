SCHERERVILLE, IN — Dorothy Mravinac, 88, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her son, Frank (Patricia) Mravinac; daughter, Michele (late, Mark) Schmanke; grandson, Kirk (Kirby) Mravinac; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sawyer; special cousin, Stephanie Spolarich; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends; brother-in-law, John Mravinac; and sister-in-law, Ann (late, Andy) Boer. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Mravinac; parents, John and Anna Lukacek; siblings, Elizabeth Lukacek, John (late, Cookie) Lukacek and Anna Mae (late, Walter) Pieszchala.

Dorothy was a graduate of EC Washington High School. She spent many years with The Club Ladies, was a member of the 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies and the Lodge 170 Croatian Senior Bingo. She was involved in the Harborites Mother's Club and was a strong supporter of Tamburitza music and Hoosier Hrvati. Dorothy loved to travel and spend time with her best friends, Bobbi, Joyce and Cookie on jaunts to local casinos. She was the perfect hostess and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (Baba), great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a zest for life and her sparkling blue eyes and smile lit up a room.