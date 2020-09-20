 Skip to main content
HOBART, IN - Dorothy N. Roediger, age 80, a Hobart resident of 20 years, passed away September 9, 2020. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran and was a member of the Lions Club. Dorothy worked at First Midwest Bank in Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Dorothy will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son Joseph; husband Ronald. Dorothy is survived by her son Keith (Jessica); grandchildren Joseph, Rebecka, and William; sister Doris Richardson; many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com

