HOBART, IN — Dorothy N. Roediger, 80, a Hobart resident of 20 years, passed away September 9, 2020. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran and was a member of the Lions Club. Dorothy worked at First Midwest Bank in Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Dorothy will be greatly missed.