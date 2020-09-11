 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy N. Roediger

Dorothy N. Roediger

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy N. Roediger

Dorothy N. Roediger

HOBART, IN — Dorothy N. Roediger, 80, a Hobart resident of 20 years, passed away September 9, 2020. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran and was a member of the Lions Club. Dorothy worked at First Midwest Bank in Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Dorothy will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph, and husband, Ronald. Dorothy is survived by her son, Keith (Jessica); grandchildren, Joseph, Rebecka and William; sister, Doris Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts