Dorothy N. Roediger
HOBART, IN — Dorothy N. Roediger, 80, a Hobart resident of 20 years, passed away September 9, 2020. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran and was a member of the Lions Club. Dorothy worked at First Midwest Bank in Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Dorothy will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph, and husband, Ronald. Dorothy is survived by her son, Keith (Jessica); grandchildren, Joseph, Rebecka and William; sister, Doris Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com
