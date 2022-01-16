Sept. 3, 1933 - Jan. 7, 2022

Dorothy (nee Padlo) Sawochka went home on January 7, 2022, no longer burdened by her dementia, weakening heart or recent hip fracture.

Dorothy sprang into this world in September, 1933 and she was the youngest child born to Veronica and Joseph Padlo in Gary, Indiana. A devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Merrillville, her faith sustained her throughout life's challenges and inspired a life of loving service to those in need of her tender care and attention.

She married the love of her life, Don, and they were blessed with 62 years together before he passed away in 2016. Dorothy joins her parents and all of her sisters/brothers in Heaven: Walter (Helen), Stella (Goosey and Val), Kaiser (Dorothy), Reggie (Danny), Doy (Ila), Stash (Janice), Hoppy (Dorothy).

Dorothy and Don lovingly raised three kids: Don, Jr. (who passed away August, 2020) (Kim), Daria (Janet) and Pam (Doug); grand loves: Casa, Kiefer (Holly) and Sarah; great-grand loves: Kyler and Jace.