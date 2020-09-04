 Skip to main content
Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari

Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari

Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari

BLOOMINGTON, IL/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN — Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari,  100, formerly of Dyer, died peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by daughters, Laurel Vicari Krol, of Florida, Georgianne (Elwin) Schau, of Illinois, and Dorothea Vicari (Thomas) Duncan, of Ohio; grandsons, Aaron (Kim) Schau, Ryan (Tara) Schau and Tom (Kristin) Schau; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle and Griffin. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Vicari.

She was very proud that she graduated from James H. Bowen High School in January 1937 at the age of 16; two years earlier than expected. It was at this time that the Great Depression soured her dreams of college. Years later, she was adamant that her daughters would all go to college and finish with a degree. She excelled in many subjects, one of which was journalism. Even after she married, she was offered a job at the Chicago Sun-Times which she declined, due to pragmatic reasons, as WWII ended and she moved with her husband to Indiana. When she and her husband moved to Dyer, Indiana, Dorothy was employed at the then, Dyer Hospital, Kahler Middle School and finally at the Town of Dyer. Her personal interests were eclectic and included art, natural history, gardening, religions, literature. Her natural curiosity had no boundaries.

A Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St., Dyer, will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.fagenmiller.com

