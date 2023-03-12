HIGHLAND, IN - Dorothy P. Mitcheltree, age 68, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Mitcheltree; daughter, Sarah Beth Mitcheltree (Traci Gilbert); sisters: Mary Anne (late, Michael) Kurzawski, Evelyn (Tony) Estrada, and Alice (Warner) Mugford; brothers: Tony (Josie) Mickus and Alexander (Bev) Mickus; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her brother, John Mickus; and parents: Alexander and Jeanette Mickus.

Dorothy had a wonderful personality. She was outgoing and approachable, she never met a stranger. Dorothy enjoyed frequenting garage sales to find treasures and adored spending time with her family. Her infectious laugh will be missed by all.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation Center https://humaneindiana.org/donate.