LANSING, IL - Dorothy P. Ruzich, age 94 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by her two children: Linda Stipancic and John W. (Linda) Ruzich; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister: Isabel (Bob) Prskalo. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years: John; great granddaughter: and ten siblings.

Friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Monday, April 20, 2010 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Due to the current health environment, please limit your time to ten minutes. Services for Dorothy are at noon. The number of attendees will be limited to family. She will be laid to rest in Holy Cross in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.