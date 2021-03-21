Dec. 3, 1932 - Mar. 16, 2021

HOBART, IN - Much loved by family and friends, Dorothy Progre, 88, of Hobart, Indiana, died on March 16, 2021. She was born in Jamestown, New York, on December 3, 1932, to parents Thomaitha and Rafael Prokopia Progre.

A proud 1950 graduate of Jamestown High School, she was employed as a skilled secretary for 29 years at US. Steel in Gary, IN. Upon retirement she helped to found a women's luncheon group, which thrived for many years, celebrating holidays and making creative gifts with her dear friend and co-founder, now deceased, Jan Nona.

From an early age she was an accomplished seamstress, and had special talents for all needlework, including crochet and knitting. She was an avid collector. With the influence and friendship of Nancy Dering, she managed an antique booth in Crown Point for many years under the license, "Rosebud".

Among her most important accomplishments were her two trips to Albania to meet wonderful extended family members. She loved annual summer trips to cottages in Door County and Lake Wisconsin, Wisconsin with her mother and sister Nancy. An avid sports fan, she cheered for Chicago professional teams. She was especially loyal to the Blackhawks.