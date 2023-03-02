Dorothy Hoover was born on May 5, 1927 in Whiting, Indiana, the youngest child of John Karl and Mary (Skurka) Poracky of the Poracky Grocery Store in Whiting. She was a very devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting where she was a member of the Rosary Society, Adult Choir, St. John Drama Club/Marian Theatre Guild and was a past officer of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. A graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1945, she went on to study at Indiana University and studied voice at the American and Chicago Conservatories of Music. She had a great love of music and had sung with the St. John Adult Choir for 58 years. Dorothy had a beautiful soprano voice and was a soloist for many Christmas Eve services, weddings and parties. Active in the Drama Club/MTG, singing leading roles in Meet Me in St. Louis, Pirates of Penzance, Follies, Song of the Immigrant, Anything Goes and her most memorable performance as Mother Abbes in the 1979 production of The Sound of Music, noted as her "tour de force" performance by the Hammond Times. She was a retiree of LTV Steel, East Chicago, with a service of 23 years and was a former employee of the University of Chicago and Lever Bros. Devoted to her family, Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family extends heartfelt thanks to those who sent cards and flowers, called and visited and to the caring staff at Avalon Springs, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Organ Fund or to the St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen, Hammond, would be appreciated. 219-659-4400.