July 7, 1924 - Jan. 15, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dorothy R. Wysocki, nee Rumas, age 96, was born on July 7, 1924, in East Chicago and passed away peacefully in Goodyear, AZ, on January 15, 2021. Dorothy retired to Paradise Valley, AZ, in 1978 with her husband Walter.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Manville (Steve); her son, Wayne Wysocki (Marilyn); grandchildren: Jason Mantas (Michelle), Daniel Mantas, Thomas Wysocki and Stephanie Wysocki; great grandaughter, Mia Mantas (Jason and Michelle parents); Godchild, Rosalind Bereolos; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Wysocki, who was the love of her life and dance partner, her parents, Victoria and Thomas Rumas, her brother, Dr. Eugene Rumas, and her sister, Georgia Anton.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville, IN, officiated by Father Constantine Aliferakis, followed by internment at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Dorothy was raised in the St. George Greek Orthodox Community of Indiana Harbor. Her father, Thomas Rumas, was a founding father and on the first church board of St. George's. Dorothy was active in the Greek Church, attending the Plato Greek School and reciting Greek poems at school performances as a child. As an adult, she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of The Ladies Philoptochos Society, and charter member of the Daughters of Penelope, where she served as Secretary.
Dorothy graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1942. She married Walter Wysocki on November 11, 1946. While her children were in school, she organized the first Boy Scout den in the local school district and was awarded Outstanding Den Mother. She served as District Mother for the Future Homemakers of America. She also was a member of the East Chicago Junior Woman's Club and President of the ANSELM Forum. Dorothy also served as the PTA Program Chairperson, and was a member of the East Chicago Mayor's Committee for the United Nations where she received a special commendation from the Mayor of East Chicago for her work. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxilliary.
Most people admired her true grit, quick wit, good-natured, sassy, and spicy spirit, and her elegant style. Dorothy was a good friend to all, but it is time for her to join her husband Walter.
We will miss our dear Morn and Grandma Socki. Thank you for making our lives the best you could for all of us. We love you forever. May your memory be eternal.