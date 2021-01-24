Dorothy R. Wysocki

Dorothy graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1942. She married Walter Wysocki on November 11, 1946. While her children were in school, she organized the first Boy Scout den in the local school district and was awarded Outstanding Den Mother. She served as District Mother for the Future Homemakers of America. She also was a member of the East Chicago Junior Woman's Club and President of the ANSELM Forum. Dorothy also served as the PTA Program Chairperson, and was a member of the East Chicago Mayor's Committee for the United Nations where she received a special commendation from the Mayor of East Chicago for her work. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxilliary.