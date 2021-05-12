Dorothy Rendina (Durakovich)
Dorothy Rendina (Durakovich), 86, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday May 8, 2021. She is survived by cherished daughters, Kathy (Mitch) Merle and Karen (Tim) Brust; brother-in-law, Vince Rendina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, including MaryAnn and Bill Gielnak and Barb Fedorchak.
Preceded in death by her loving spouse of 63 years, Romeo Rendina; parents, Milan and Katherine Durakovich; as well as many other dear relatives and friends.
After high school, Dorothy worked at the Gary Sheet and Tin Mill. She was a stay-at-home Mom until her daughters were in high school and started a career at Gainer Bank, retiring in 1996. She loved her daughters and would do anything for them. Dorothy loved her shopping and always dressed to the nines. After retiring she became an avid sports fan and especially loved her Chicago White Sox, "General Hospital" and the Hallmark Channel. Dorothy loved to bowl and was in many bowling leagues which she picked up from her Dad, Milan. She was also a regular dancer with her group of friends, often dancing several days a week after retiring.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday May 14, 2021, at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN), with visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and a chapel service at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, the V Rev. Marko Matic and the Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. Entombment in Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.st.jude.org