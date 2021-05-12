Dorothy Rendina (Durakovich)

After high school, Dorothy worked at the Gary Sheet and Tin Mill. She was a stay-at-home Mom until her daughters were in high school and started a career at Gainer Bank, retiring in 1996. She loved her daughters and would do anything for them. Dorothy loved her shopping and always dressed to the nines. After retiring she became an avid sports fan and especially loved her Chicago White Sox, "General Hospital" and the Hallmark Channel. Dorothy loved to bowl and was in many bowling leagues which she picked up from her Dad, Milan. She was also a regular dancer with her group of friends, often dancing several days a week after retiring.