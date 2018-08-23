LAKE COUNTY, IN - Dorothy Ristich (nee Mitseff) a longtime Lake County resident, passed away on August 16, 2018. She was born in Gary, IN on March 3, 1927. In 1951, Dorothy was married to Pete Ristich, who preceded her in death in 1999, along with her son, Mark Ristich in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Drew) Hiduke of Frisco, TX; grandchildren: Anne Vater (Eric), Nicole (Matt) Ristich, Carly Ristich, Mark Hiduke (Emma) and great grandchildren: Evan Vater, Caiden Vater. Also, many nieces, nephews, godsons and dear lifelong friends.
Over the years, many will remember She worked as a teller of Gary National Bank in Downtown Gary, as well as various other sites including SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church where She served as secretary and of the local International Institute.
Dorothy was past President of Ladies Auxiliary of SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church (now Cathedral), Girl Scout and Brownie Troop leader #367, District Leader for Girl Scouts, Pittman Square PTA President, MYO (Macedonian Youth Organization) known now as MSO (Macedonian Social Organization) President & Treasurer, Froebel Class Reunion Committees, in a special bunco group for over 50 years.
She truly Loved to entertain, bake for everyone, always had a good time wherever she was and made it that way for everyone else. Took care of husband Pete for over 20 years without help, always with a smile and never complaining, and he was always smiling.
After breaking her leg in 2008, she moved to Frisco, TX to be close by her daughter and family in an assisted living facility, the Lodge at Quail Park, where she was Queen of the Lodge. She played bingo 4x a week and bunco whenever she could, won every Halloween costume contest for 10 years, and joined in on all the activities. Accepted it all with a great attitude, never met a stranger, and always knew everyone's history-also cared about everyone she met and their families.
She still kept up with family and friends in Indiana by phone and had many visitors from all over the country-friends and relatives.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. A Prayer Service will be offered at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Directly at 10:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral (9660 Broadway, Crown Point) with Rev. Georgi Gligorov, officiating. Interment, Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please phone Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel at 736-5840 or: