Nov. 22, 1932 - June 8, 2021

HAMLET, IN - Dorothy Robinson, age 88, of Hamlet, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Lora (James) Fickle, Ronald (Karen) Crowe and Bruce (Minnetta) Crowe; grandchildren: Chelle Crowe Hartman, Shara Crowe Mertz, Kevin Crowe, Mason Fickle, Matthew Fickle, Theresa Mclinn, Sherry Mclinn Williamson, Georganna Mclinn Fraile, Jason Crowe, Nicholas Crowe, Jeremy Crowe, Cassandra Crowe, Chas Coffelt, Michael Coffelt and Josh Coffelt; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Crowe; children: Tamara Crowe Coffelt Ceresna, Rita Mclinn and Fred Crowe; granddaughter, Anita Mclinn; parents: Armel and Mamie Gray; brothers: Barney Gray, Duff Gray, Jim Gray and Armel Gray Jr.; and sisters: Mary Finley, Lois Nix and Faye Renfrow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN. Private Burial of Cremains will take place at Hebron Cemetery.

Visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.