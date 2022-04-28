March 3, 1922 - April 20, 2022

Dorothy Rose Beach (nee Schuchman), age 100, passed away April 20, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Formerly of Whiting and Griffith, IN.

Dorothy was born on March 3, 1922 in Chicago, IL, to Rose Ann (nee Weiland) and Andrew Henry Schuchman. She was married to her husband and soulmate of 57 years, Joseph Frank Beach, on July 2, 1948, until his passing in January, 2006. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Virginia Ruth Schuchman Eschenbach (Robert).

She is survived by: her elder niece, Theresa Rose Eschenbach Roller Dederer (Wilhelmina Gunther) and their children Rebeccah Catherine Roller Rich (Daren); Erika Elise Roller Raymond (Christopher); Robert Michael Roller (Meghan); Jacqueline Rose Guntherl; and Halley Rose Gunther; and by her younger niece, Elisabeth Andrea Eschenbach Cosby (Terry Alan); and their children Colleen Erin Cosby Abston (companion Rodney Jenson) and Cary Andrew Cosby. Dorothy is also survived by eleven great nieces and nephews: Victoria Elisabeth and Taylor Erin Abston; Mackenzie Elise and Landon Joseph Raymond; Gianna Faustina, Gracie Jaye, Sebastian Santino and Charlotte Olivia Cosby; Daren Christopher Rich II; and Jordan Elizabeth and Alexa Madison Roller.

Dorothy and Joe shared a love of animals, particularly dogs, and were very active in their local kennel club. They devoted many years to showing dogs all over the country, the last one of which was a Grand Champion.

After retirement, when they were no longer showing dogs, they were blessed to be able to take many long vacations outside the United States. They also enjoyed their couple's group immensely as well as contract bridge. Dorothy was an avid reader and became very adept on her computer and iPad.

Arrangements are being made by Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL. Burial at will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A brief graveside service will be conducted by Pastor David Adams of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Highland, IN, where Dorothy and Joe were charter members.

