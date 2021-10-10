March 26, 1958 - Sept. 25, 2021

SUN CITY, AZ - Dorothy Rose Vitalone,(formerly Klisiak) 63, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Portage, IN, past away on September 25, 2021 after a couragious battle with cancer. She was born in Gary, IN on March 26, 1958 to Frank Vitalone Jr. (Ellen) and Joy Dancho (Fred).

"Dottie" graduated from Bishop Noll High School. She was a self employed housekeeper. She always dreamed to live in Arizona one day and finally made that happen and was very happy living there the past four years.

Survivors include: her mother Joy (Fred) Dancho of Wheatfield, IN; father, Frank (Ellen) Vitalone Jr. of Portage, IN; daughter, Lindsey (Kevin) Hilley of Portage; son Geno (Angie) Klisiak of Bellevue, MI.; Her four brothers: Frank (Denise), Dino (Dawn), Vince and Dominic Vitalone; and sister April Chapman; and her three grandchildren: Geno IV, Rebecca and Lexi; as well as several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dottie's Family will be celebrating her life on November 7, 2021 at the Moose Lodge in Crown Point, IN. from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.