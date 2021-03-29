 Skip to main content
Dorothy S. Dzugan (nee Vukobratovich)

Dorothy S. Dzugan (nee Vukobratovich)

EAST SIDE - Dorothy S. Dzugan (nee Vukobratovich) passed away on March 22, 2021, formerly of Chicago's East Side. Beloved wife of late Michael Dzugan. Dear sister of Joe Vukobratovich and late Michael Vukobratovich. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of Marjorie, Marian and Mary. A "Special Thank You" to her caregiver, Ramona, for all her love and support. Dorothy was a retired employee of U.S. Steel So. Works.

Visitation Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago. Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin Officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. (773) 731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

