EAST SIDE - Dorothy S. Dzugan (nee Vukobratovich) passed away on March 22, 2021, formerly of Chicago's East Side. Beloved wife of late Michael Dzugan. Dear sister of Joe Vukobratovich and late Michael Vukobratovich. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of Marjorie, Marian and Mary. A "Special Thank You" to her caregiver, Ramona, for all her love and support. Dorothy was a retired employee of U.S. Steel So. Works.