CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN - Dorothy S. Keilman (nee Virus) age 89, of Crawfordsville, IN formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Survived by three loving children: Dorothy A. Dolato, Leonard Mark (Sherry) & Allen (Kristin) Keilman; Loving Grandmother of: Katherine Keilman, Rachel Kizior, Gregory, Marcia & Daniel Keilman, Tyler & Aaron (Sadie) Wilson; special great-grandchildren: Fae Kizior, and Charlotte and Chloe Wilson; great-grandson, Grayson Wilson and many special nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard R. Keilman; parents: Joseph & Anna Virus; Sisters: Mary (Michael) Spisak, Anna (Clem) Pokorski, Julia (Joseph) Mikulaj, Helen (Valentine) Mikulaj; brothers: Joseph (Oretta), John (Adeline) & Michael (Frances) Virus.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary's Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, with Fr. Keith M. Virus, officiating. At Rest, St John-St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN-RUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN and also on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to a Humane Society or an Animal Shelter of your choice.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and a few years ago, moved to be near some of her children in Crawfordsville, IN. A graduate of ECW. After High School and before marrying Leonard, she worked as a Comptometer Operator. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all of her loving family & friends. Services entrusted to David J. Pastrick. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com