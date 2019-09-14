{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Schoenbeck

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy Schoenbeck, age 94 of Crown Point, passed away September 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Dorothy will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Dorothy is survived by her loving son, Gerald (Lois); granddaughter, Melissa. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 West 113th Ave, Dyer, IN. Interment at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations may be made to Dunes Hospice at www.duneshospicellc.com. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.